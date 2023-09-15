Back to top

Boston Properties (BXP) Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, Boston Properties (BXP - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. BXP surpassed resistance at the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is one of three major moving averages used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for a wide range of securities. But the 50-day is considered to be more important because it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

BXP has rallied 5% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment. This combination suggests BXP could be on the verge of another move higher.

Looking at BXP's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 6 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch BXP for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


