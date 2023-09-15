We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Armour Residential REIT (ARR - Free Report) closed at $4.90, marking a +0.62% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.22% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.56%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 3.84% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 0.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.54% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Armour Residential REIT as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.23, down 28.13% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.51 million, down 82.08% from the year-ago period.
ARR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $26.85 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -15.52% and -75.05%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Armour Residential REIT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Armour Residential REIT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, Armour Residential REIT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.97. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.56, so we one might conclude that Armour Residential REIT is trading at a discount comparatively.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.