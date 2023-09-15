We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stock Moves -0.27%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Honeywell International Inc. (HON - Free Report) closed at $193.04, marking a -0.27% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.56%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector lost 0.27%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.54%.
Honeywell International Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.22, down 1.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.23 billion, up 3.12% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.16 per share and revenue of $37.44 billion, which would represent changes of +4.57% and +5.57%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% higher. Honeywell International Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Honeywell International Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.67, which means Honeywell International Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that HON has a PEG ratio of 2.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Diversified Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.97 at yesterday's closing price.
The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
