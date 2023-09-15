We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Moderna (MRNA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) closed at $114.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.58% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.56%.
Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 6.18% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.54% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Moderna as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Moderna to post earnings of -$1.42 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 156.13%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.62 billion, down 51.87% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$4.31 per share and revenue of $6.89 billion, which would represent changes of -121.42% and -64.24%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.37% lower within the past month. Moderna is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.