American Tower (AMT) Stock Moves -0.52%: What You Should Know
American Tower (AMT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $180.14, moving -0.52% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.56%.
Coming into today, shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company had gained 2.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.54%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from American Tower as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect American Tower to post earnings of $2.15 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.9%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.76 billion, up 3.2% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.71 per share and revenue of $11.05 billion, which would represent changes of -0.51% and +3.15%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Tower. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower within the past month. American Tower is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, American Tower is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.16, which means American Tower is trading at a premium to the group.
We can also see that AMT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. AMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.46 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.