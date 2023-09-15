We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Linde (LIN) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know
Linde (LIN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $387.99, moving -0.46% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.56%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the gas supplier had gained 3.57% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.54% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Linde as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Linde to post earnings of $3.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.48%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.7 billion, down 1.1% from the year-ago period.
LIN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.03 per share and revenue of $33.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.16% and +0.44%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Linde. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. Linde currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Linde currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.77. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.73.
Meanwhile, LIN's PEG ratio is currently 2.65. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Chemical - Specialty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.65 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
