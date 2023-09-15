We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Prologis (PLD) Stock Moves -0.92%: What You Should Know
Prologis (PLD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $123.18, moving -0.92% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.56%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial real estate developer had gained 3.44% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 0.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.54% in that time.
Prologis will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Prologis is projected to report earnings of $1.26 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 27.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.72 billion, up 48.96% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.59 per share and revenue of $6.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.33% and +37.41%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Prologis currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Prologis currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.25. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.16, which means Prologis is trading at a premium to the group.
Investors should also note that PLD has a PEG ratio of 2.48 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.46 at yesterday's closing price.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.