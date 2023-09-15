We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP - Free Report) closed at $50.58, marking a -1.37% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.56%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.9% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 1.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.54% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CRISPR Therapeutics AG as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.83, up 18.3% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.52 million, up 22704.44% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$4.97 per share and revenue of $271.03 million, which would represent changes of +40.55% and +22523.56%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.6% higher. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.