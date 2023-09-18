Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for September18th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY - Free Report) is a pharmaceuticals company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.6% downward over the last 60 days.

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE - Free Report) is a real estate investments company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO - Free Report) is a bank holding company for the Farmers & Merchants State Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.2% downward over the last 60 days.

