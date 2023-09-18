Back to top

Kroger (KR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Kroger (KR - Free Report) reported $33.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.3%. EPS of $0.96 for the same period compares to $0.90 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34.25 billion, representing a surprise of -1.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.92.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Kroger performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Identical Supermarket Sales (excluding fuel centers): 1% compared to the 1.42% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Number of supermarkets/retail food stores: 2739 versus 2717.67 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total sales to retail customers without fuel: $29.64 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $29.78 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1%.
  • Supermarket fuel sales: $3.95 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.38 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.9%.
  • Sales- Other sales: $256 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $224.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.3%.
Shares of Kroger have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

