Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Sep 18, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of General Motors Company ((GM - Free Report) ) fell 0.9% after almost 13,000 United Auto Workers went on strike on Friday.
  • Nucor Corporation’s ((NUE - Free Report) ) shares plunged 6.1% after the company issued weaker-than-expected earnings guidance for the third quarter owing to weaker volumes and pricing.
  • Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. ((PLNT - Free Report) ) plummeted 15.9% after the company said that CEO Chris Rondeau has stepped down.
  • Ford Motor Company’s ((F - Free Report) ) shares declined 0.1% after United Auto Workers started a strike on Friday.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ford Motor Company (F) - free report >>

Nucor Corporation (NUE) - free report >>

General Motors Company (GM) - free report >>

Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks basic-materials travel-leisure