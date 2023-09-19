We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lockheed Martin (LMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) closed at $429.86, marking a +1.37% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.07% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.01%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 5.78% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's loss of 4.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38% in that time.
Lockheed Martin will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post earnings of $6.69 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.62%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.66 billion, up 0.45% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $27.16 per share and revenue of $66.66 billion. These totals would mark changes of -0.26% and +1.02%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower within the past month. Lockheed Martin is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.8, so we one might conclude that Lockheed Martin is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, LMT's PEG ratio is currently 2.41. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.87 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.