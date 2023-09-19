We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Valero Energy (VLO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Valero Energy (VLO - Free Report) closed at $146.28 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.81% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%.
Heading into today, shares of the oil refiner had gained 7.56% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38% in that time.
Valero Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.45, down 9.66% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $36.59 billion, down 17.69% from the year-ago period.
VLO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $24.41 per share and revenue of $144.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -16.29% and -17.96%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.82% higher within the past month. Valero Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Valero Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.89. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.35.
We can also see that VLO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.05 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow VLO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.