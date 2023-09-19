We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Carvana (CVNA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Carvana (CVNA - Free Report) closed at $51.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.48% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 33.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 0.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.38%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Carvana as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Carvana to post earnings of -$0.86 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 67.79%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.76 billion, down 18.48% from the year-ago period.
CVNA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.71 per share and revenue of $11.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +57.16% and -18.89%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carvana should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Carvana is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.