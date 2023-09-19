Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Stitch Fix (SFIX) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended July 2023, Stitch Fix (SFIX - Free Report) reported revenue of $375.8 million, down 22% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.19, compared to -$0.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $371.51 million, representing a surprise of +1.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.22.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Stitch Fix performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Active clients: 3297 thousand versus 3348.39 thousand estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net revenue per active client: $497 compared to the $487.84 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Active Users - Net Adds: -179 thousand versus -120.67 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Stitch Fix have returned -14.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

