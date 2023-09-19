We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, QuantumScape Corporation (QS - Free Report) closed at $6.90, marking a -0.43% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.01%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.61% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 10.32% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 0.38% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from QuantumScape Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.25, up 7.41% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for QuantumScape Corporation should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.08% lower within the past month. QuantumScape Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
