New Strong Sell Stocks for September 19th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO - Free Report) is a biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG - Free Report) is a liquefied petroleum gas shipping company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB - Free Report) is a bank holding company for Umpqua Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.5% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


 


