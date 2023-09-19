See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider JPMorgan Mid Cap Growth Fund R2 (JMGZX - Free Report) . JMGZX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.45%, management fee of 0.65%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 9.04%.
Arrow Managed Futures Strategy I (MFTNX - Free Report) : 1.18% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. MFTNX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. MFTNX, with annual returns of 10.22% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
State Street Institutional US Equity Services (SUSSX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. SUSSX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. SUSSX has an expense ratio of 0.65%, management fee of 0.37%, and annual returns of 11.7% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.