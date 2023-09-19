We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
EQT, Commonwealth Enter Into a 15-year Tolling LNG Agreement
EQT Corporation (EQT - Free Report) ) announced a 15-year tolling agreement to supply 1 million tons per year of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the planned Commonwealth LNG facility in Louisiana.
Commonwealth LNG is currently in the process of developing an LNG export terminal project, with a projected capacity of 9.3 million tons per year, on the Calcasieu River in the Gulf of Mexico. The final terms of the EQT deal are pending a final investment decision, anticipated in the first quarter of 2024 with first cargo deliveries anticipated in 2027.
According to EQT president and CEO Toby Rice, the tolling agreement provides the company with the crucial flexibility to directly supply natural gas to end users on a global scale. By diversifying the company’s production to international markets, EQT aims to optimize its exposure while effectively mitigating potential downside risks. This signifies a fundamental shift in the traditional LNG market dynamics, offering a more streamlined and efficient means of distribution.
EQT's natural gas production achieved an impressive 20% year-on-year reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions. This aligns seamlessly with Commonwealth LNG's vision of setting new industry standards for environmental responsibility. By accessing EQT's low-emission natural gas resources, Commonwealth LNG is well poised to achieve its goal of becoming a leader in environmental standards within the LNG sector.
