Company News for Sep 19, 2023

  • Shares of The Clorox Company ((CLX - Free Report) ) declined 2.4% after the company said that a cybersecurity attack was identified last month which could weigh on its fiscal first-quarter results.
  • Apple Inc.’s ((AAPL - Free Report) ) shares jumped 1.7% after the company released its major iOS 1.7 update.
  • Shares of Ford Motor Company ((F - Free Report) ) fell 2.1% as more than 13,000 United Auto Workers continued their strike for the fourth day.
  • General Motors Company’s ((GM - Free Report) ) shares declined 1.8% after the United Auto Workers continued their strike.

