AutoZone (AZO) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended August 2023, AutoZone (AZO - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.69 billion, up 6.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $46.46, compared to $40.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.58 billion, representing a surprise of +1.96%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $44.51.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AutoZone performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same store sales - YoY change: 1.7% compared to the 2.63% average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Number of stores - Domestic: 6300 versus 6314.08 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Square footage - Total: 47899 Ksq ft compared to the 47849.91 Ksq ft average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total Auto-Zone Store: 7140 compared to the 7135.42 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Sales per average square foot: $118 thousand versus $117.3 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Opened-Mexico: 27 compared to the 16.78 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of stores - Opened-Domestic: 53 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 63.11.
  • Number of stores - Brazil: 100 versus 91.33 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Mexico: 740 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 729.78.
  • Net sales- Auto Parts: $5.59 billion compared to the $5.12 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year.
  • Net sales- Other: $101.19 million compared to the $97.23 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Domestic Commercial sales: $1.50 billion compared to the $1.56 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year.
Shares of AutoZone have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

