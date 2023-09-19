We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
EnerSys (ENS) Clinches $92M Long-Term Contract From USN
EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) has recently secured a contract to deliver its proprietary Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) batteries to the United States Navy (USN). The TPPL batteries will be used as the primary storage batteries on all four classes of USN Nuclear Submarines. This multiyear contract has been valued at $91.8 million.
TPPL batteries use thinner electrodes than traditional batteries. These batteries are of higher purity as well. EnerSys strengthened its position as a leading provider of TPPL products in the past few years.
This five-year deal between EnerSys and USN is a continuation of a supplier relationship. ENS has provided TPPL batteries for USN’s submarines for more than fifteen years now from the company’s Warrensburg, MO based automated facility. EnerSys aims to cater to a diverse range of applications within the military domain with its state-of-the-art lithium cobalt and proprietary lithium ion-chemistries.
In the quarters ahead, EnerSys is likely to benefit from its solid product offerings, a firm focus on product innovation (including lithium, Touch-Safe, CPUC and DC fast charge) and strengthening demand. The global mega trends, including 5G expansion, rural broadband build-outs, electrification, automation and decarbonization, are aiding the company.
Also, in the long run, EnerSys is positioned to benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act. The company expects most of its TPPL products and some portion of the high-density traditional flooded lead acid batteries to qualify for the proposed tax credits.
