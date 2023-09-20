Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Navigate Volatility With These 3 Low-Beta Stocks

Read MoreHide Full Article

Low-beta stocks can provide several beneficial advantages for portfolios, including defensive qualities and stabilization when combined with high-beta stocks, helping to provide a more balanced risk profile.

And for those seeking a less volatile approach, three low-beta stocks – Interactive Brokers (IBKR - Free Report) , Vistra (VST - Free Report) , and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY - Free Report) – could be considered. All three sport a favorable Zacks Rank, carry solid growth, and sport sound valuations.

Let’s take a closer look at each.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, a current Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is an integrated global pharmaceutical company engaged in providing affordable and innovative medicines. The company has enjoyed favorable earnings estimate revisions across all timeframes.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company has been a consistent earnings outperformer, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by an average of 40% across its last four releases. In its latest print, RDY posted a 45% EPS beat and reported revenue 3% ahead of expectations.

As shown below, the market had a strong reaction post-earnings following the latest release.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, RDY shares could attract income-focused investors, currently yielding 0.6% annually with a sustainable payout ratio sitting at 9% of the company’s earnings. Dividend growth is also apparent, with the payout growing by 3.6% annually over the last five years.

Interactive Brokers

Interactive Brokers Group, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), operates as an automated global electronic market maker and broker. The company has seen modest positive earnings estimate revisions across the board.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s growth profile is worth a highlight, with earnings forecasted to climb 39% on 40% higher revenues in its current year (FY23). Peeking ahead to FY24, estimates allude to a further 3% improvement in earnings paired with a modest 2% revenue bump.

Shares aren’t valuation stretched on a relative basis, with the current 16.1X forward earnings multiple nicely beneath the 20.9X five-year median and highs of 23.4X in 2022.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Vistra

Vistra is a holding company that engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. The stock sports the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with earnings expectations increasing across nearly all timeframes.

Like many others in the Zacks Utilities sector, VST rewards its shareholders via a dividend currently yielding a solid 2.4% annually. And the company has shown a notable commitment to increasingly rewarding shareholders, boasting a 13% five-year annualized dividend growth rate.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company posted a notably strong report in its latest release, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by more than 25% and snapping a streak of negative surprises. Quarterly revenue totaled $3.2 billion, 15% ahead of expectations and improving an impressive 100% from the year-ago period.

Bottom Line

Low-beta stocks can provide many beneficial advantages for investors, including a more defensive nature and overall portfolio balance.

And for those seeking this approach, all three low-beta stocks above – Interactive Brokers (IBKR - Free Report) , Vistra (VST - Free Report) , and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY - Free Report) – could be great considerations.

All three sport a favorable Zacks Rank, reflecting optimism among analysts.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (RDY) - free report >>

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) - free report >>

Vistra Corp. (VST) - free report >>

Published in

dividends finance medical utilities