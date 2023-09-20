We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Diversified Healthcare (DHC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Diversified Healthcare (DHC - Free Report) closed at $2.31, marking a -0.86% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.
Coming into today, shares of the residential care real estate investment trust had lost 19.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.08%.
Diversified Healthcare will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Diversified Healthcare is projected to report earnings of $0.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 233.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $356.42 million, up 10.37% from the prior-year quarter.
DHC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $1.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +243.75% and +10.22%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Diversified Healthcare. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.69% lower within the past month. Diversified Healthcare is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Diversified Healthcare is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.05, so we one might conclude that Diversified Healthcare is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that DHC has a PEG ratio of 0.39 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.45 at yesterday's closing price.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.