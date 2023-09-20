We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $33.24, moving -1.07% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.25% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.
Infineon Technologies AG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Infineon Technologies AG is projected to report earnings of $0.69 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.52%.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Infineon Technologies AG should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Infineon Technologies AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Infineon Technologies AG has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.66 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.57.
It is also worth noting that IFNNY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.76. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. IFNNY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.71 as of yesterday's close.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.