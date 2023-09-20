Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 20th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AFC Gamma, Inc. (AFCG - Free Report) is a commercial real estate finance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Allot Ltd. (ALLT - Free Report) is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 147.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB - Free Report) is a financial holding company for Civista Bank . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.2% downward over the last 60 days.

