Mastercard (MA) SpendingPulse Expects a Rise in Holiday Spending

Mastercard Incorporated’s (MA - Free Report) marketing intelligence arm Mastercard SpendingPulse announced that U.S. retail sales, excluding automotive, are likely to witness a 3.7% year-over-year jump this holiday season. Last year, it recorded a growth rate of 7.6% for the period between Nov 1 and Dec 24 as steep discounts attracted consumers despite inflationary pressures.

While pent-up demand, excess savings and rising wages enabled consumers to show resilience last year, this year, a rebalancing act is expected across sectors, categories and channels. The company expects consumers to be more “selective and value-focused,” keeping in line with tightening budgets and macroeconomic trends in a world full of choices.

Let’s delve deeper.

MA expects e-commerce to rise 6.7% year over year in the 2023 holiday season compared with the 10.6% witnessed last year. In-store sales growth is anticipated to be 2.9% this time compared with the last holiday season’s 6.8%. Omnichannel shopping habits are likely to play a major role this holiday season.

Last season, electronic sales declined 5.3% year over year, which is expected to see a turnaround this year, in the form of a 6% rise. The growing use of digital workspaces and consumers upgrading their gadgets are likely to drive this season’s electronic sales growth.

With decreasing COVID-related barriers, in-person dining drove last holiday season’s restaurant sales by a staggering 15.1%. The momentum is likely to continue this year with a 5.4% year-over-year increase. However, jewelry sales fell 5.4% last holiday season and are expected to witness a 0.3% decline this time.

Price Movement

Shares of Mastercard have jumped 32% in the past year compared with the industry’s 19.2% growth.

