We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
From a technical perspective, Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. NRIX recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.
The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.
Shares of NRIX have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 8.1%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that NRIX could be poised for a continued surge.
The bullish case solidifies once investors consider NRIX's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.
Investors may want to watch NRIX for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.