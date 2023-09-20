We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
General Electric (GE) Unit Wins Transformer Deal in Germany
General Electric Company’s (GE - Free Report) unit GE Vernova’s Grid Solutions business has secured a deal from Germany-based Amprion GmbH, one of four transmission system operators in the country, to deliver power transformers to upgrade Amprion’s grid to accommodate more energy generation.
GE Vernova is the combined operations of GE Digital, Renewable Energy and GE Power. Its Grid Solutions business provides equipment, systems, and services to utilities and industries globally.
Per the deal, GE will supply twelve 400 kilovolts (KV) power transformers to Amprion, which will be installed at nine substations. General Electric will replace the outdated transformer fleet installed in the 1970s with its advanced power transformers. GE’s transformers collectively have the total capacity of producing more than 5,000 megavolt amperes of electricity, which will cater to the energy need of 29 million people who live and work in the area covered by Amprion’s grid. Its 11,000 km-long, extra-high voltage network stretches from lower Saxony to the Alps area. Approximately one-third of the country’s total economic output is generated from this area. General Electric’s state-of-the-art transformers will help Amprion boost capacity and maintain stability in their network.
GE will produce the transformer units at its Mönchengladbach grid facility in western Germany. The power transformers are likely to be delivered to Amprion from 2025 to 2027.
