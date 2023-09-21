We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
General Electric (GE) Upgrades Qairokkum Plant in Tajikistan
General Electric Company’s (GE - Free Report) unit GE Vernova’s Hydro Power business has completed upgrading the first of six Kaplan turbine and generator units at the Tajikistan-based Qairokkum hydropower plant.
GE Vernova is the combined operations of GE Digital, Renewable Energy and GE Power. Its Hydro Power business creates state-of-the-art technologies, which use the power of water to deliver reliable energy to some of the world's largest economies and remote communities.
The Qairokkum hydropower plant was built more than 60 years back on the river Syr Darya. It is the only power plant situated in the northwestern province of Sughd region. The hydropower plant has been the sole source of electricity for about 500,000 residents in the territory. General Electric and Barki Tojik (a national integrated power company of Tajikistan) has been selected to renovate the six Kaplan units of the Qairokkum plant. Together with Cobra - a division of ACS Group - GE will rejuvenate the hydropower plant. General Electric will act as the leader of this consortium. The scope of work encompasses the upgradation of the six turbines and generators, other plant upgrades and on-site supervision for the equipment supplied.
The first Kaplan unit, which previously had a capacity of 21 megawatts (MW), has been upgraded to 29 MW, setting the stage to produce more green energy. The other five units will also undergo a similar transformation, boosting the collective capacity of the plant to 174 MW. The overhaul activities will extend the Qairokkum plant’s lifetime and will boost its capacity to deliver cleaner and sustainable energy to the country.
The complete modernization of the Qairokkum hydropower plant is expected to end by mid-2025.
