Cisco Systems (CSCO) Set to Acquire Splunk for $28 Billion
Cisco Systems (CSCO - Free Report) is set to acquire Splunk (SPLK - Free Report) for roughly $28 billion, which equates to $157 per share. The buyout will help Cisco offer solutions that detect threats faced by organizations and respond to threat prediction and prevention.
The deal will boost Cisco’s recurring revenue base. It is expected to be cash flow positive and gross margin accretive in the first fiscal year post-completion and non-GAAP earnings accretive in the second year.
The addition of Splunk will help expand Cisco’s footprint in the cybersecurity domain and accelerate its strategy of securely connecting everything.
Expanding Security Portfolio to Aid Prospect
Cisco shares have returned 16.5% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Computer – Networking industry’s growth of 15.2% but underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 34.7%.
Cisco is riding on the growing demand for its security, artificial intelligence and cloud products. Its security portfolio is benefiting from the launch of new data loss prevention, firewall and zero trust capabilities.
Cisco’s investments across the security business, focusing on cloud-based and AI-driven offerings, are expected to drive growth. Expanding growth opportunities for low-power-consuming technologies, including IoT, Silicon One and Power over Ethernet bodes well for the company’s prospects.
For first-quarter fiscal 2024, Cisco expects revenues between $14.5 billion and $14.7 billion. Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated between $1.02 and $1.04 per share.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first quarter revenues is pegged at $14.61 billion, indicating 7.18% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.03 per share, up a penny over the past 30 days.
For fiscal 2024, revenues are expected between $57 billion and $58.2 billion. Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated between $4.01 and $4.08 per share.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $57.74 billion, indicating 1.3% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $4.05 per share, up a penny over the past 30 days.
