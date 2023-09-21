We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Moves -1.62%: What You Should Know
Energy Fuels (UUUU - Free Report) closed at $7.89 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.62% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.64% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.82%.
Coming into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had gained 14.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 0.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.89%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Energy Fuels as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.06, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.34 million, up 13.96% from the year-ago period.
UUUU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $44.04 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +265.79% and +251.88%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Energy Fuels is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Energy Fuels currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.73. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.73, so we one might conclude that Energy Fuels is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow UUUU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.