Company News for Sep 22, 2023

Sep 22, 2023

  • Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. ((FDS - Free Report) ) gained 0.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $535.8 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $534.9 million.
  • FedEx Corporation’s ((FDX - Free Report) ) shares jumped 4.5% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $4.55 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.70 per share.
  • Shares of Broadcom Inc. ((AVGO - Free Report) ) declined 2.7% on reports that Alphabet, Inc. ((GOOGL - Free Report) ) executives were planning to drop the company as its supplier of AI chips.
  • Amazon.com, Inc.’s ((AMZN - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 4.4% on the broader tech slump.

