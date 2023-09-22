We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
LPL Financial's (LPLA) August Metrics Decline on Weak Markets
LPL Financial's (LPLA - Free Report) total brokerage and advisory assets were $1.27 trillion at the end of August 2023, decreasing 0.6% from the prior month but growing 15.1% year over year. The fall in LPL Financial’s asset balance from the July level was mainly due to weak market performance.
Of LPLA’s total assets, brokerage assets were $590.5 billion and advisory assets amounted to $680.8 billion. Brokerage assets were down 0.6% from July 2023 but increased 12.5% year over year. Advisory assets declined 0.5% from the prior month but jumped 17.4% from August 2022.
LPL Financial’s total net new assets (NNAs) were $13.1 billion in the reported month. NNAs were $11 billion and $9.7 billion in July 2023 and August 2022, respectively.
The company reported $48.2 billion of total client cash balance, down 1.2% from July 2023 and 26.7% from August 2022. Of the total balance, $34.7 billion was insured cash and $9.1 billion was deposit cash, while the remaining was money-market balance.
LPL Financial’s recruiting efforts and solid advisor productivity will aid advisory revenues. The company is expanding through strategic buyouts on the back of a solid balance sheet position. However, the challenging operating backdrop is a major near-term headwind.
Over the past six months, shares of LPL Financial have rallied 17.2% compared with the industry’s upside of 4.5%.
LPLA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Competitive Landscape
A couple of other brokerage firms that have already come out with monthly data for August are Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR - Free Report) and Charles Schwab (SCHW - Free Report) .
Interactive Brokers released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for August 2023. It reported a decline in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) on a sequential and year-over-year basis.
IBKR’s total client DARTs for August were 1,931,000, declining 3% from the July 2023 level and 2% year over year.
Schwab released its monthly activity report for August 2023. Because of the temporary attrition of TD Ameritrade clients and advisors, the company’s core net new assets of $4.9 billion in the reported month declined 64% from July 2023 and 89% from the prior-year month.
SCHW’s total client assets in August 2023 were $8.09 trillion, down 2% from July 2023 but up 14% from August 2022. Client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were $4.11 trillion, down 2% from the prior month and up 13% year over year.