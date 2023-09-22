We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Griffon (GFF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Griffon (GFF - Free Report) closed at $39.76, marking a -0.6% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.23% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.
Coming into today, shares of the garage door and building products maker had lost 0.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector gained 0.39%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Griffon as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.02, down 6.42% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $653 million, down 7.89% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.38 per share and revenue of $2.7 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.62% and -5.32%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Griffon. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.55% higher. Griffon is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Griffon is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.14. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.17.
The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.