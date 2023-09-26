Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 25th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Austin Gold Corp. (AUST - Free Report) is a gold exploration company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 38.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL - Free Report) is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14% downward over the last 60 days.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO - Free Report) is a bank holding company for the Farmers & Merchants State Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.7% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


