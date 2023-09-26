See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Fidelity Convertible Securities (FCVSX - Free Report) has a 0.74% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. FCVSX is a Convertible Bonds mutual fund, and these funds are unique in the fixed income world; these securities have components of both fixed income and equity, making them hybrid securities. With yearly returns of 11.11% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
JPMorgan Mid Cap Growth I (HLGEX - Free Report) : 0.89% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. HLGEX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. HLGEX, with annual returns of 9.65% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund (VHCOX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. VHCOX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. VHCOX has an expense ratio of 0.43%, management fee of 0.42%, and annual returns of 9.28% over the past five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.