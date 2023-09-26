Back to top

Company News for Sep 25, 2023

  • Ford Motor Co.’s ((F - Free Report) ) shares gained 1.9% following progress in talks with the company’s striking United Auto Workers union.  
  • Activision Blizzard Inc. ‘s ((ATVI - Free Report) ) shares rose 1.7% after the antitrust authority of Britain cleared Microsoft Corp.’s ((MSFT - Free Report) ) restructured $69 billion acquisition proposal of the former.
  • Shares of Seagen Inc. ((SGEN - Free Report) ) surged 3.5% after the company declared positive clinical trial data of its drug for patients with previously untreated bladder cancer.
  • Scholastic Corp.’s ((SCHL - Free Report) ) shares plunged 13.2% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted loss per share of $2.20, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $1.35.

