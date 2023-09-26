ExxonMobil (XOM) Seeks Subsidies for Gas-Derived Hydrogen

ExxonMobil Corporation ( XOM Quick Quote XOM - Free Report) , the largest U.S. oil company, lobbied the Biden administration to consider natural gas-derived hydrogen for valuable subsidies offered under the Inflation Reduction Act, per a Bloomberg report.
The Inflation Reduction Act offers substantial tax incentives for hydrogen production, with rewards escalating based on emission levels. The highest incentive, a notable $3 per kilogram, is reserved for fuel that approaches near 100% emission-free status.
The company is seeking billions of dollars in tax credits designed to phase out fossil fuels, arguing that hydrogen produced from natural gas can be a low-carbon alternative. According to the report, CEO Darren Woods personally met with White House senior clean energy adviser John Podesta to present ExxonMobil's case.
XOM contends that it can produce hydrogen from natural gas with minimal carbon dioxide emissions, positioning it as a climate-friendly alternative. The company argues that its method is on par with green hydrogen produced from water and renewable energy. If successful, this could open the door for fossil fuel companies to dominate the hydrogen sector, particularly in industries like heavy manufacturing and transportation.
However, environmentalists are skeptical of ExxonMobil's claims, arguing that even low-carbon natural gas processes release significant emissions. They advocate for green hydrogen, which is produced through electrolysis powered by renewable energy sources, resulting in 100% emission-free fuel. The environmentalists worry that subsidizing hydrogen from natural gas could incentivize further fossil fuel production, undermining the original intent of the tax credits.
