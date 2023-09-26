We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NIO Releases Android Smartphone in the $900-$1,000 Price Range
Nio Inc. (NIO - Free Report) recently launched an Android smartphone. The automaker expects at least half of its existing users to buy the smartphone. The smartphone is in the price range of $900-$1,000, which is comparatively cheaper than a Huawei smartphone.
Per CNBC, more than half of Nio users use iPhones and the other half use Android smartphones from Huawei and other brands. The automaker believes that the other half of its users are more likely to use Nio’s smartphone while changing their phones.
Nio is the first Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer to launch a smartphone. The EV companies in China have made in-car entertainment and mobile phone connectivity a selling point.
The company is scheduled to start deliveries of its smartphone from Sep 28.
Nio’s Swedish counterpart, Polestar, has plans to launch its smartphone in December. Smartphone giants Apple and Xiaomi have been working on cars as well.
Nearly two years ago, Huawei released its electric car brand, Aito, in China. The cars are integrated with the company’s smartphone operating system.
Per William Li, CEO of Nio, the smartphone will allow users to seamlessly connect with the car.
Anyone in China can buy the smartphone, even if they don’t own a Nio car. The Nio app has 600,000 active users per day, almost 1.5 times its car users.
Per Li, the company has no plans to launch the smartphone in Europe, at least not until the market expands.
Li called the competition in the domestic EV market “fierce,” but he believes that the company’s business investments will discourage new players from entering the market.
Nio previously shared its plan to release a vehicle in the second half of next year under the brand “Alps.”
The EV maker has faced financing challenges several times and has delayed investments due to dull deliveries, but the company subsequently received $740 million from an Abu Dhabi-backed fund. It recently announced a refinancing plan for a portion of its debt.
