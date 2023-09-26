We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Intel (INTC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Intel (INTC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $34.29, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%.
Heading into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 2.8% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.38% in that time.
Intel will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Intel is projected to report earnings of $0.20 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 66.1%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.44 billion, down 12.39% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $52.59 billion, which would represent changes of -66.85% and -16.59%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.24% lower within the past month. Intel is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Intel is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 56.44. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.24.
Also, we should mention that INTC has a PEG ratio of 8.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. INTC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.62 as of yesterday's close.
The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.