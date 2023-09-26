Back to top

Thor Industries (THO) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended July 2023, Thor Industries (THO - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.74 billion, down 28.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.68, compared to $5.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +11.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.46 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.97, the EPS surprise was +73.20%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Thor Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Units - Recreation Vehicles-European: 17548 compared to the 19103.93 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Units - Recreational vehicles - North American Towable: 24563 compared to the 28777.92 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Unit sales - Total: 47152 versus 55681.34 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Unit sales - Total recreation vehicles(Total North America): 29604 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 36577.41.
  • Units - Recreational vehicles - North American Motorized: 5041 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7799.5.
  • Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- European: $1.02 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $736.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.3%.
  • Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- Total North America: $1.59 billion compared to the $1.54 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- North American Towable: $930.66 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $846.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -48.2%.
  • Net Sales- Total Recreational vehicles: $2.61 billion versus $2.28 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- North American Motorized: $656.13 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $696.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -36%.
  • Net Sales- Intercompany eliminations: $46.85 million compared to the -$52.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -148.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Other: $178.97 million versus $196.46 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -38.4% change.
Shares of Thor Industries have returned -8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

