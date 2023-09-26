We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
KeyCorp (KEY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
KeyCorp (KEY - Free Report) closed at $10.63 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.19% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.59%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.38%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from KeyCorp as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 19, 2023. On that day, KeyCorp is projected to report earnings of $0.28 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 49.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.55 billion, down 17.48% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $6.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of -40.63% and -11.47%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for KeyCorp should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.66% higher. KeyCorp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, KeyCorp is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.31. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.13.
It is also worth noting that KEY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.16. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. KEY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.38 as of yesterday's close.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.