Top Stock Picks for Week of September 25, 2023
Kirby Corporation (KEX - Free Report) is the largest domestic tank barge operator in the United States. Strong segmental performances are boosting Kirby’s top line. Kirby’s cash flow generating ability is strong.The distribution and services segment is benefiting from increased demand for products and services. Improved performance in the oil and gas, as well as commercial and industrial markets, are driving segmental revenues. Favorable market conditions, such as high refinery and petrochemical plant utilization, and increased volumes from new petrochemical plants in inland marine (within the marine transportation unit), are expected to boost performance of the marine transportation unit. A solid price increase over a period of 12 weeks reflects investors' continued willingness to pay more for the potential upside in a stock. Another factor that confirms the company's fundamental strength is its Average Broker Recommendation of #1 (Strong Buy). This indicates that the brokerage community is highly optimistic about the stock's near-term price performance. So, the price trend in KEX may not reverse anytime soon.
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF - Free Report) operates as a cosmetic company.Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, E.l.f. Beauty came out with Q1 quarterly earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates four times. e.l.f. Beauty, which belongs to the Zacks Cosmetics industry, posted revenues for the quarter ended June 2023, also surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. E.l.f. Beauty shares have added about 111.1% since the beginning of the year. The estimate revisions trend for e.l.f. Beauty is favorable. At this writing, the shares are expected to outperform the market in the near future.