New Strong Sell Stocks for September 26th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY - Free Report) is a pharmaceuticals company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Ashland Inc. (ASH - Free Report) is a provider of additives and specialty ingredients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 39.5% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 


