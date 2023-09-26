Biophytis (BPTS) Soars 73% on Partnership With Skyepharma

Biophytis S.A. ( BPTS Quick Quote BPTS - Free Report) enters into an agreement with Skyepharma, a French company, for the production of batches of its lead candidate, Sarconeos (BIO101), developed to treat severe forms of COVID-19. Following this development, shares of the company soared almost 73% on Sep 25.
Under the terms of agreement, Skyepharma will develop finished product batches of Sarconeos, adhering to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards, necessary for regulatory approvals. The finished products are based on an active ingredient for Sarconeos, which is also produced by a French company, SEQENS.
The partnership is also intended to facilitate the submission of marketing authorization applications for Sarconeos.
With Skyepharma's extensive experience in pharmaceutical production and compliance with GMP standards, the partnership secures the production of finished product batches of Sarconeos.
Sarconeos is an orally administered small molecule being developed for the treatment of age- related neuromuscular and cardiorespiratory (COVID-19) diseases. The candidate is also evaluated in two other indications — sarcopenia and duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Like Influenza, COVID-19 has become an endemic respiratory infectious disease that can lead to acute respiratory distress syndrome in elderly, immunocompromised or co-morbid patients.
In clinical studies, patients who received Sarconeos experienced a significant 44% reduction in the risk of respiratory failure or early death compared to placebo. These results suggest that Sarconeos has the potential to become the new therapeutic option alongside antiviral or anti-inflammatory to treat patients with severe forms of COVID-19.
