Back to top

Image: Bigstock

United Natural (UNFI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

United Natural Foods (UNFI - Free Report) reported $7.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2%. EPS of -$0.25 for the same period compares to $1.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.43 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.47, the EPS surprise was +46.81%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how United Natural performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Independent retailers: $1.90 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.91 billion.
  • Net Sales- Other - Consolidated: $593 million compared to the $622.53 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- Supernatural: $1.56 billion compared to the $1.51 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for United Natural here>>>

Shares of United Natural have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise