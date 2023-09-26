We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Announces New Share Repurchase Plan
Boosting its shareholders’ wealth, Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK - Free Report) has disclosed a new share repurchase program, through which, it can buy back 10 million shares of its outstanding common stock on or before Oct 9, 2023. By indulging in share buybacks, a company effectively reduces the share count, in turn, boosting the share price.
To this end, the shipping company inked a repurchase agreement with OCM XL Holdings, LP. OCM XL is a limited partnership incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Under the agreement, SBLK is eligible to purchase 10 million of its common stock from OCM at $18.50 per share.
The buyback plan has been approved by SBLK’s board. It intends to fund the agreement by making use of the sale proceeds of vessels sold during the last six months.
Following the share buyback plan, the collective ownership of Oaktree Dry Bulk Holding LLC, an affiliate of OCM XL Holdings and its affiliated funds in SBLK, is likely to be reduced by 8% from approximately 25.2%. The agreement has also brought about other related changes.
This new buyback plan apart, SBLK rewards its shareholders by paying quarterly dividends of 40 cents per share (annualized $1.60), giving an 8.56% yield at the current stock price. SBLK’s payout ratio is 46%, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 224.91%. (Check SBLK’s dividend history here.)
