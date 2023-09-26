Back to top

Cintas (CTAS) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended August 2023, Cintas (CTAS - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.34 billion, up 8.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.70, compared to $3.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.32 billion, representing a surprise of +0.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.65.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cintas performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- First Aid and Safety Services: $260.69 million versus $254.45 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change.
  • Revenue- All Other: $254.81 million versus $253.55 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change.
  • Revenue- Uniform Rental and Facility Services: $1.83 billion versus $1.82 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change.
  • Income before income taxes- Uniform Rental and Facility Services: $406.53 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $396.62 million.
  • Income before income taxes- First Aid and Safety Services: $59.58 million compared to the $47.09 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Income before income taxes- All Other: $34.45 million compared to the $38.44 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Income before income taxes- Corporate: -$24.12 million versus -$25.94 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Cintas have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

