Nissan (NSANY) to Sell Fully Electric Cars in Europe by 2030
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY - Free Report) accelerated efforts to make its entire line-up in Europe electric by 2030 despite the U.K. postponing the ban on the sale of new diesel and petrol cars to 2035.
Makoto Uchida, CEO of Nissan, said that the company is trying to bring down the cost of electric vehicles (EVs) for consumers to make it on par with petrol and diesel vehicle prices. NSANY is trying to achieve price parity by 2030.
Nissan is switching to all-solid-state batteries (ASSB), a lighter and more affordable battery technology, per Uchida. The automaker is planning to have a pilot plant for ASSB in Japan in the next year and is aiming to mass-produce batteries by 2028.
Nissan is the only automaker to have its own battery manufacturing facility in the U.K. The company announced an investment of £1 billion last year for expanding the facility and the government contributed £100 million toward the project. This facility gives NSANY an edge over its competitors, who import batteries from China.
Post-Brexit trading rules, which will be effective from January 2024, will require the U.K. or European Union-manufactured vehicles to use 45% of their components by value from the U.K. or European Union to dodge a 10% tariff when exported either way.
The Japanese automaker plans to launch 19 new EVs by 2030 but has refused to disclose the specifics. In its previous statement, Nissan said that it plans to make 98% of its sales in Europe electric by Mar 31, 2027, which means that by that time it will sell either electric or hybrid cars.
Other automakers like Renault, Ford, Stellantis and Volvo have already announced plans to go all-electric by the end of the decade.
